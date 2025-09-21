WATCH TV LIVE

Tiger Kills Caretaker at Wildlife Preserve in Oklahoma

Sunday, 21 September 2025 09:45 PM EDT

An animal handler was killed by a tiger under his care at a preserve for big cats in southeastern Oklahoma, the wildlife refuge said Sunday.

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve said in a statement that Ryan Easley died Saturday in "an accident" involving a tiger at the property in Hugo, not far from the Texas border.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world," the preserve said on its Facebook page. "Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love."

All tours have been canceled until further notice, the statement said.

The preserve is a private facility where visitors can book tours to view tigers and see demonstrations on how the animals are trained and cared for, according to its website.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


