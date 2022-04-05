×
Tags: greg kelly | lil nas x | grammys

Lil Nas Responds to Greg Kelly on Lewd Claims

lil nas x singing and reaching his arm downward
Lil Nas X at the Grammys on Sunday in a cropped photo similar to the one Greg Kelly found offensive. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 April 2022 05:22 PM

Lil Nas X was a little upset after Newsmax host Greg Kelly scolded the rapper/singer on Twitter for what Kelly deemed a "lewd" performance at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Early Monday morning, the host of "Greg Kelly Reports" tweeted a photo of Lil Nas X's performance at the 64th Annual Grammys telecast with the comment:

"‘Lil NAS has a BIG PROBLEM (And so does America)—-knock yourself out NAS. You’re a little FOOL with zero talent!!!!"

In the photo Lil Nas X is seen holding one hand near his crotch as he holds a microphone in the other as he sings.

Later Monday, Nas X, whose birth name is Montero Lamar Hill, fired back: "damn greg all i did was wear a crop top this time," followed by two crying emojis.

Nas X is wearing a sparkly top in the photo cropped high, showing off his stomach just below his chest.

But Kelly assured him the shirt was not the issue:

"It's not the shirt NAS---it was the PUBLIC LEWDNESS. You know there are LAWS about that in certain "jurisdictions"---but then again you were in VEGAS so who the hell knows. Bottom line: SING AND DANCE but no public self GROPING. DECENCY!"

The artist seemed to let it go at that, responding: "apologies. have a great night."

Lil Nas X has only recently returned to Twitter after several months on hiatus, reports Complex.com.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


