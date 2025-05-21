Progressive Democrat Rep. Casar Joins Truth Social

In an effort to get his message in front of more conservative Americans, House Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar joined President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

The Texas Democrat started his first post with "I'm Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus," and added he understood he might not think the same as most members of the site, "and I know most users of this platform are more conservative than me."

Nonetheless, he dove right into his messaging. "But right now House Republicans are trying to pass the biggest Medicaid cut in American history (while giving billionaires tax breaks), and that will hit all Americans regardless of party or ideology."

Casar said he was open to conversation on issues. "Even if you disagree with me on some issues, if you oppose cutting healthcare and want to take back our government from the billionaire class, I want to talk to you."

Within about two hours of his opening post, he had several thousand views and a few dozen responses. Some of the replies included profanity. But most just challenged his position on issues.

Typical of many responses was "Your already lying."