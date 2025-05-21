WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: greg casar | progressive | truth social | messaging

Progressive Democrat Rep. Casar Joins Truth Social

By    |   Wednesday, 21 May 2025 02:38 PM EDT

In an effort to get his message in front of more conservative Americans, House Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar joined President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

The Texas Democrat started his first post with "I'm Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus," and added he understood he might not think the same as most members of the site, "and I know most users of this platform are more conservative than me."

Nonetheless, he dove right into his messaging. "But right now House Republicans are trying to pass the biggest Medicaid cut in American history (while giving billionaires tax breaks), and that will hit all Americans regardless of party or ideology."

Casar said he was open to conversation on issues. "Even if you disagree with me on some issues, if you oppose cutting healthcare and want to take back our government from the billionaire class, I want to talk to you."

Within about two hours of his opening post, he had several thousand views and a few dozen responses. Some of the replies included profanity. But most just challenged his position on issues.

Typical of many responses was "Your already lying."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
In an effort to get his message in front of more conservative Americans, House Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar joined President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.
greg casar, progressive, truth social, messaging
191
2025-38-21
Wednesday, 21 May 2025 02:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved