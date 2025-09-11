Gov. Abbott Declares 'Safety for Kids' With THC Ban

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott declared that he had established "safety for kids, freedom for adults" with his new ban on the sale of THC products to minors.

Abbott posted a copy of his executive order, which set up a series of new regulations, including a ban on products that mix THC with alcoholic beverages.

A media release from Abbott's office said a key element of the governor's order is aimed at "strengthening testing and labeling requirements to ensure informed consumers."

The Texas Tribune reported that the executive order enables Abbott to move forward on hemp regulation without waiting for legislative negotiations, which had stalled despite calls from some leaders, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, to ban THC products entirely.

While industry representatives welcomed additional clarity through regulation, they noted that certainty will not come until state agencies release their final rules.

Earlier this year, Abbott vetoed a proposed ban on THC products and later placed the issue on the agenda for two special legislative sessions. Lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement, and Patrick has continued to advocate for a complete prohibition, describing THC products as harmful and emphasizing that he and the Senate would only support a full ban.