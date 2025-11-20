Gov. Abbott Targets Islamic Group, Courts in Texas Probes

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to immediately launch criminal investigations into the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and its leadership.

In a two-page letter to DPS Director Col. Freeman Martin, Abbott stated that CAIR maintains "a documented history of promoting anti-American and anti-Texas values, including the imposition of Sharia law in American communities."

He declared that "Sharia law is fundamentally incompatible with the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution" and represents "a direct threat to the safety and security of all Texans."

Abbott accused CAIR of opposing Texas legislation that prohibits the use of Sharia law in state courts and of maintaining ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, which he labeled "a terrorist organization whose stated goal is to wage 'civilization jihad' against Western society."

"Any attempt to impose Sharia law in Texas will be met with the full force of Texas law enforcement," Abbott wrote.

The directive requires DPS to examine whether CAIR or its leaders have violated Texas laws against organized criminal activity, fraud, or other criminal statutes.

Abbott further instructed DPS to coordinate with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on possible civil enforcement actions and to determine whether CAIR's nonprofit status should be revoked under state law.

The order builds on Abbott's earlier 2025 designation of CAIR as a terrorist organization and his executive order barring the group from state contracts, grants, or facilities.

On Wednesday, Abbott sent a separate letter to district attorneys and sheriffs in Collin and Dallas counties, as well as Paxton and Martin, urging investigations into entities operating as "Sharia law courts" in Texas.

Abbott focused on groups like the Dallas-area Islamic Tribunal, which claims to exercise jurisdiction over all aspects of life under "Islamic Jurisprudence and its Shari'ah or Law."

The tribunal states that Muslims in America are "obligated to find a way to solve conflicts and disputes according to the principles of Islamic Law" and describes U.S. courts as "costly and ineffective."

Abbott noted that its charter authorizes resolving "any dispute among Muslims residing in the USA" under Islamic principles, with decisions "final according to Islamic jurisprudence."

He highlighted that the tribunal admits Sharia includes practices such as "stoning adulterers, cutting of the hands, polyandry and the like," though it claims these are a small fraction.

Abbott warned that such tribunals masquerade as legal courts, claiming to operate "under the approval of the Texas Judicial system" while issuing binding orders that preempt state and federal laws.

He described these operations as "modern day star chambers" that cross into criminal territory by impersonating public servants and forging court records in violation of Texas Penal Code sections.

"Religious autonomy does not extend to religious courts to skirt state and federal laws simply by donning robes and pronouncing positions inconsistent with western civilization," Abbott wrote.

He emphasized that legal disputes must be resolved under "American law rooted in the fundamental principles of American due process, not according to Sharia law."

Abbott urged coordinated probes with Paxton and DPS to ensure no entity illegally enforces Sharia in Texas.