Abbott: Remove 'Pornographic' Books From School Libraries

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said that the Texas Association of School Boards should remove "pornographic" books from public school libraries, after a state representative launched an investigation into school books.

"A growing number of parents of Texas students are becoming increasingly alarmed about some of the books and other content found in public school libraries," the Republican governor wrote in a letter to TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner.

He added that some books contain "clearly pornographic images and substance that have no place in the Texas public school system," and said parents "have the right to shield their children from obscene content."

"Your organization's members have an obligation to determine the extent to which such materials exist or are used in our schools and to remove any such content," Abbott said. "You must also ensure transparency about the materials being taught in the classroom and offered in school libraries."

The governor’s letter follows a similar message from Texas state Rep. Matt Krause, the chair of the Texas House Committee on General Investigating who is also running for state attorney general, informing the Texas Education Agency that he has begun "initiating an inquiry into Texas school district content," and providing a 16-page list of more than 800 books that he wants school districts to check to see if they have, which the Texas Tribune notes includes that Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Confessions of Nat Turner" by William Styron, as well as the critically-acclaimed book "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates.