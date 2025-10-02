Gov. Abbott Deploys Troopers to Fight Repeat Crime in Houston

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is targeting repeat criminal offenders in Houston — a first step toward what he says will be a statewide effort.

Abbott ordered the establishment of a crime-fighting task force supported by state troopers that will begin work in high-crime areas.

The Texas Tribune reported that Abbott told reporters on Wednesday, "This is a Texas-size effort by both the state Department of Public Safety as well as local law enforcement at every level, an effort to crack down on dangerous repeat offenders in the Houston area using the full might of our most elite law enforcement officers."

Abbott hopes to turn the task force approach into "the national model for public safety in America's largest cities."

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Freeman Martin said Houston-area residents should soon see "an increased uniform presence and patrol operations in high crime areas."

The Tribune reported that Abbott did something similar in the state capital city of Austin two years ago when he sent state troopers to help that city's understaffed department.

But the city canceled the program after troopers pulled out service weapons during a traffic stop involving a driver and a 10-year-old passenger.

The governor's response was to send 30 more troopers to Austin.

Abbott has been sharply critical of the state's bail system. He supports a proposition up for a statewide vote in November that limits cashless bail for many violent crimes and sex offenses.