Gov. Abbott: Guard Helping to 'Make Austin Safer'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has ordered state National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement departments in cleaning up the state's capital city.

Abbott announced on Tuesday that the joint effort over the first week has cleared out 48 encampments around the city and nearby areas.

In addition, Abbott said 24 repeat felony offenders had been arrested, and another 10 individuals had outstanding warrants. The sweep also resulted in the confiscation of 125 grams of narcotics.

He also noted that at least 3,000 pounds of debris have been removed from the encampment sites.

The governor said in a statement, "Texans should not endure public safety risks from homeless encampments and individuals."

"Weapons, needles, and other debris," he said, "should not litter the streets of our community, and the State of Texas is taking action. I directed state agencies to address this risk and make Austin safer and cleaner for residents and visitors to live, travel, and conduct business."

In June 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for stricter local control of encampments that officials determined were detrimental to their communities.

The ruling is considered among the most consequential in decades on homelessness policy as communities grapple with increasing numbers of people residing at encampments on public property.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court overturned a San Francisco appeals court decision that had deemed outdoor sleeping bans unconstitutional as cruel and unusual punishment.

Officials from both parties said the earlier ruling made it more difficult to address encampments in public areas across nine Western states, including California, which has about one-third of the nation's homeless population.

Advocates for the homeless argued that allowing cities to penalize people for sleeping outside effectively criminalized homelessness and could worsen the crisis. Cities could regulate encampments under prior rulings but could not impose outright bans on outdoor sleeping.

The Austin-based Cicero Institute has advocated for stricter local management of homeless encampments.

A policy statement on the issue posted on its website reads: "The homelessness crisis has become a racket. Government-funded NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and activist groups exploit taxpayer dollars to push failed, ideological policies that trap people in addiction and despair."

The institute added, "It's time to end the corruption, hold these groups accountable, and demand real outcomes — safety, dignity, and self-sufficiency."

Abbott did not indicate how long the state-led encampment cleanup would continue.