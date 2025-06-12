Texas Gov. Abbott Deploys 5,000 National Guard Troops

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday he's deploying more than 5,000 National Guard troops throughout the state to support local law enforcement in anticipation of widespread protests against the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we've seen in LA. I deployed 5,000+ Texas National Guard soldiers & 2,000+ DPS troopers across Texas to maintain order at these protests. Anyone who damages property or harms a person will be arrested. Don't mess with Texas," Abbott posted on X.

Over the weekend, what began as a peaceful protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Los Angeles escalated into aggressive unrest. Immigration activists have since planed a nationwide protest labeled "No Kings Day" to take place in various cities across the country. The marches are timed as counter programming to President Donald Trump's military parade honoring the Army's 250th anniversary on Saturday.

The 50501 organization (50 protests, 50 states, one movement) hopes to touch every state, with Houston planned for in the Long Star State. Separate rallies have already occurred in Austin and San Antonio.

"Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles in response to [Trump's] enforcement of immigration law," Abbott said in a statement on Wednesday. "Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law."

In addition to the National Guard deployment, Abbott has also called up over 2,000 Texas Department of Public Safety officers, including special agents and Texas Rangers to help maintain public order.