Greg Abbott Slams 'Feckless' Immigration Proposals

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday released a statement ripping President Joe Biden's "feckless" immigration proposals and calling on the administration to "follow Texas' lead — or get out of the way."

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly is looking to publish a new regulation that would help speed up the process for denying asylum to immigrants with criminal records or who are found to be a risk to national security.

Abbott, in a statement, slammed the proposal as "the most minimal action possible" to deal with illegal immigration that will "do nothing to slow the record-breaking illegal immigration."

"Most notably, President Biden sidesteps actually enforcing the laws already enacted by Congress. President Biden is not just authorized—he is required—to deny illegal entry, detain illegal immigrants, and build border barriers," Abbott added.

The governor went on to blast Biden for criticizing Texas over its border policies such as the use of razor wire and buoy barriers to deter entry.

"Maybe worse, President Biden attacks Texas for simply doing what Congress compelled him to do. Texas is building a border wall, installing hundreds of miles of razor wire and buoy barriers, and deploying thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers," Abbott said.

"Our efforts have led to a substantial decline in illegal immigration into Texas while it remains on the rise in other border states. Operation Lone Star is working, and President Biden would do well to follow our lead, or get out of the way."