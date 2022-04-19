Abbott 'Bringing the Border to Biden,' Confirms Eighth Bus to DC

In a joint interview Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told Fox News that they are working to hold the Biden administration accountable for exacerbating the ongoing migrant crisis.

Abbott told "The Story" he is "bringing the border to Biden" by sending off the eighth bus full of migrants to the president’s doorstep.

"We will continue the busing process every single day for the reason that I think you mentioned earlier on," Abbott said. "And that is the Biden administration has been dumping off these migrants by the hundreds in local communities that do not have the ability to take care or deal with.

"These migrants are being dropped off – and as opposed to them being there in these small communities or the small communities having to spend money dealing with it, we decided to bus them to Washington, D.C."

Abbott also confirmed Texas was looking for other locations to send migrants in its strategy to pressure the administration, including Biden’s home state of Delaware.

"People in Delaware are going to see what the people in Texas are having to grapple with," the Texas governor said.

Ducey affirmed Abbott's concerns and announced the creation of the American Governor's Border Strike Force, saying "a majority of America's governors stepping up to do what the Biden administration refuses to do."

"I think the real story here is the crisis that's happening at our border and the way the federal government is derelict in its duty," Ducey said. "It's not supporting the men and women that are in law enforcement at the city level, the state level, or the county level in addition to the fine men and women who are border agents and part of Customs and Border Patrol."