Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: It's Discrimination to Require Masks at Work

The controversy on whether it is acceptable to require masks or alternatively to require proof of COVID vaccinations in the workplace persists.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV said she herself “received a warning letter (from Nancy Pelosi) saying that I'll be fined if I continue to enter the Chamber and go to the House floor without a mask.”

She added, “this is discrimination in the workplace.”

Greene said Wednesday during an appearance on "Stinchfield," “I'll tell you why it's a violation of our rights and we shouldn't be treated as second class citizens just because we refuse to wear a mask, when in fact many people have already developed herd immunity simply because they've already either had COVID-19 themselves or been exposed to it.”

Another reason not to wear the mask she said, is “because they've already gotten the vaccine themselves — you see what they fail to tell us on the media is that almost 30 million people tested positive for COVID before there were mass vaccines distributed, so this is a virus that's survivable by most people.”

Because that is true, “we shouldn't be forced to wear masks, and we shouldn't be forced to take vaccines,” she concluded.

