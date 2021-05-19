×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | Newsmax TV | greene | mask | covid | work | discrimination

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: It's Discrimination to Require Masks at Work

(Newsmax TV/"Stinchfield")

By    |   Wednesday, 19 May 2021 09:54 PM

The controversy on whether it is acceptable to require masks or alternatively to require proof of COVID vaccinations in the workplace persists.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV said she herself “received a warning letter (from Nancy Pelosi) saying that I'll be fined if I continue to enter the Chamber and go to the House floor without a mask.”

She added, “this is discrimination in the workplace.”

Greene said Wednesday during an appearance on "Stinchfield," “I'll tell you why it's a violation of our rights and we shouldn't be treated as second class citizens just because we refuse to wear a mask, when in fact many people have already developed herd immunity simply because they've already either had COVID-19 themselves or been exposed to it.”

Another reason not to wear the mask she said, is “because they've already gotten the vaccine themselves — you see what they fail to tell us on the media is that almost 30 million people tested positive for COVID before there were mass vaccines distributed, so this is a virus that's survivable by most people.”

Because that is true, “we shouldn't be forced to wear masks, and we shouldn't be forced to take vaccines,” she concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The controversy on whether it is acceptable to require masks or alternatively to require proof of COVID vaccinations in the workplace persists.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV said she herself "received a warning letter (from Nancy Pelosi)..
greene, mask, covid, work, discrimination
284
2021-54-19
Wednesday, 19 May 2021 09:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved