Green Day Frontman Calls on ICE Agents to Quit Their Jobs

By    |   Saturday, 07 February 2026 06:51 PM EST

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong on Friday blasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during a pre-Super Bowl LX party in San Francisco, urging them to quit their jobs as the California-based band prepares to perform during the opening ceremony of Sunday's game.

He also warned them that political leaders would eventually abandon them, The Hill reports.

"When this is over, and it will be over at some point in time, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump -- they're going to drop you like a bad f--ing habit," Armstrong said. "Come on this side of the line."

Green Day is set to perform during the musical portion of the Super Bowl's opening ceremony. The halftime show will feature Bad Bunny, who has also criticized ICE and federal immigration enforcement.

Bad Bunny renewed those criticisms during last Sunday's Grammy Awards, where he won Album of the Year.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say: ICE out," the Puerto Rican rapper said during his acceptance speech. "We're not savages. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

Remarks from Bad Bunny and other artists at the Grammys drew criticism, followed by pushback from supporters. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell later defended Bad Bunny and the League's decision to feature him at the Super Bowl.

Green Day has a long history of political commentary.

The band's 2004 album American Idiot challenged the administration of former President George W. Bush, and the group has periodically updated lyrics in its songs to reflect current events.

In recent performances, the band has changed the line in the album's title track from "I'm not part of the redneck agenda" to "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda."

On Friday, the band also altered lyrics in its song "Holiday," changing "the representative from California has the floor" to "the representative from Epstein Island has the floor," a reference to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


