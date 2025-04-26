AI Researcher, a Green Card Applicant, Stuck in 'Kerfuffle'

An artificial intelligence researcher raised some eyebrows Friday when he posted about the status of another researcher who had been denied a green card to stay in the U.S. despite her being in America for 12 years. But it may be more of a "kerfuffle," or fuss that should end well.

Researcher Noam Brown posted that he was "deeply concerned" about the status of Kai Chen, who left the U.S for Canada after her immigration status request had been denied.

Newsweek reported that Chen clarified what at first seemed like a dubious set of circumstances. She had completed her green card application before starting her work for OpenAI.

She posted, "Really sucks to get denied after waiting for so long and unable to return home, but all in all feel very lucky to be where I am."

With new information to be able to support the green card application, Chen appears to be in a better position for a new review of her file.

"Hopefully will return home sometime this year but if not shall make the best of it. Chen added in another post that Open AI was "incredibly supportive during this kerfuffle."

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services details on its website how those with unique employment skills can seek permanent status in the U.S. by being granted a green card. The guidance references those with "extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics" or "outstanding professors and researchers" as having a solid foundation for green card approval. The catch is that it needs to be supported with documentation in the application.