Third Body Found in Grand Canyon Since July 31

Rangers in the Grand Canyon have found a body in the popular national park — the third such discovery since July 31.

The body was of a missing New Mexico woman.

Park officials believe 20-year-old Leticia Castillo of Albuquerque entered the canyon sometime on or around Aug. 3 and wasn't heard from until her body was discovered about 150 feet below an overlook on the park's south rim Tuesday, according to a press release.

The National Park Service says it's working closely with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office to investigate Castillo's death. No further details were available.

On July 31, a North Carolina college student fell off the edge of the south rim near a scenic lookout and plummeted 400 feet to his death. Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, was visiting the park as part of a mission trip with his church.

The next day, Grand Canyon officials say a 43-year-old man attempted to BASE jump from Yavapai Point, also on the canyon's south rim. He was found dead 500 feet below the edge beside a deployed parachute.

Recovery teams used helicopters to retrieve the man's body on Aug. 2. His name is being withheld pending identification, park officials said.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport that involves jumping from fixed objects with a parachute. It's prohibited throughout the Grand Canyon.

Park officials say they're working with the medical examiner's office to investigate the two mens' deaths.

Park spokesperson Joelle Baird said there have been 11 deaths in Grand Canyon National Park this year, equaling the total for all of 2023. The park had 12 fatalities in 2022, 23 in 2021, and 13 in 2020, Baird said. A breakdown of the causes of deaths at the park wasn't immediately available.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.