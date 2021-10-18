Grambling State Cancels Classes After Second Fatal Shooting

Following a second fatal shooting on campus within a week, Grambling State University in Louisiana canceled classes for two days, as well as homecoming events, and imposed a curfew, USA Today has reported.

University president Rick Gallot said there would be a curfew from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice and that extracurricular activities will be limited at the historically Black university, which is located about 60 miles east of Shreveport.

He added that non-student access to the campus will also be limited, as outsiders have contributed to situations that put the lives of students and others in danger.

"Our students come here for an education and far too often it's outsiders who have created these situations that have put life and limb into danger," Gallot said in a statement. "That's not why we're here. That's not what we're about after 120 years, and so again, our priority is keeping our students safe. Right now we're focused on providing support to our students here on campus."

One person died and seven others were wounded in the shooting Saturday night in the quad area on campus, authorities said, less than a week after one student was killed and a 16 year old was injured in another shooting at the university, The Hill reported.

Gallot said the shooting occurred near a dining hall where a homecoming breakfast was being prepared, according to CNN.

Among the injured, one is hospitalized in critical condition and six suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said.

"At this point, we have no suspect information for this shooting," said Reichardt, adding the motive is unknown. "Our investigators are doing everything they can."

In connection with the first shooting, Louisiana State Police have charged Jatavious Carroll, 18, with one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted second degree murder, and possessing a firearm on school property, according to NBC affiliate KTVE.