Trump to Speak at Alabama, West Point Graduations

By    |   Tuesday, 22 April 2025 11:31 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said he will deliver this year's commencement addresses at the U.S. Military Academy and the University of Alabama.

Trump on Monday evening took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce the speeches.

"I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama and, WEST POINT. Stay tuned for times and dates!!!  DJT," Trump posted.

Commencement at the University of Alabama takes place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during the weekend of May 2, and West Point will hold its graduation ceremony May 24.

Trump also delivered the West Point commencement address June 13, 2020, during the pandemic.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 22 April 2025 11:31 AM
