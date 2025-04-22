Trump to Speak at Alabama, West Point Graduations

President Donald Trump said he will deliver this year's commencement addresses at the U.S. Military Academy and the University of Alabama.

Trump on Monday evening took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce the speeches.

"I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama and, WEST POINT. Stay tuned for times and dates!!! DJT," Trump posted.

Commencement at the University of Alabama takes place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during the weekend of May 2, and West Point will hold its graduation ceremony May 24.

Trump also delivered the West Point commencement address June 13, 2020, during the pandemic.