Governors: Don't Move Air National Guard to Space Force

All but two governors signed a letter opposing the Pentagon's plan to unilaterally move some Air National Guard units into the U.S. Space Force, saying it "undermines over 100 years of precedent."

In all, 53 governors — including the leaders of five U.S. territories — sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday to sound off on the federal government overriding the states in order to shift 14 units to the Space Force.

Only Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas didn't sign the letter.

The Defense Department sent the legislative proposal to Congress in March. Space Force officials argue the move is necessary to streamline command of space operations.

"This legislation disregards gubernatorial authorities regarding the National Guard and undermines over 100 years of precedent as well as national security and military readiness," read the letter from the National Governors Association.

"National Guard assets are critical components of states' and territories' responses to crises. Governors must maintain full authority as Commanders in Chief of these assets to protect operational readiness and America's communities," the letter continued.

The legislative proposal affects seven states, the governors said.

The Pentagon told The Washington Examiner it would respond to the governors directly.