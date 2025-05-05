Northeastern Governors Look to Sidestep Trump in Canadian Trade War

Northeastern governors from six states sent a letter on Monday inviting the premiers of six Canadian provinces for a meeting in Boston in the coming weeks in an attempt to strengthen their mutual economic connections and counteract the Trump administration's tariff policy, Politico has reported.

"As governors of New England, we want to keep open lines of communication and cooperation and identify avenues to overcome the hardship of these uninvited tariffs and help our economies endure," the letter, led by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, read. "As we continue to navigate this period of great uncertainty, we are committed to preserving cross border travel, encouraging tourism in our respective jurisdictions, and promoting each other's advantages and amenities."

Five of the six New England governors signed the letter — including Janet Mills of Maine, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Dan McKee of Rhode Island and Phil Scott of Vermont, as did Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York. Scott is the only Republican in the group. Republican New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte, the only New England governor not to sign the letter, was invited to join but declined, according to Healey's office.

President Donald Trump threatened 25% tariffs on a large number of imports from Canada before pausing them in March, though the specter of implementation could be used as leverage in talks, according to Politico. Canada was spared from so-called reciprocal negotiations because of its inclusion in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The recipient Canadian provinces are Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. The letter comes as newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Due to anger at Trump in Canada over his trade war, tourism from Canada to the U.S. is already below its usual level, and businesses are attempting to prepare for an even sharper downturn in states which rely heavily on Canadian trade. "President Trump's tariffs are the largest tax hike in American history — and they're devastating to the small businesses, family farms and local manufacturers," Hochul said in a statement. "New York and Canada have a $50 billion trade relationship, and Trump's tariffs are hurting our businesses hard."