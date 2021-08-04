Nearly Half of California's Hispanics Want Gov. Newsom Recalled: Poll

Nearly half of California's Hispanics say they would vote to recall Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom according to a new Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll.

A total of 47.6% of the Golden State's Hispanics, and 43.1% of overall registered voters, said they would vote to recall Newsom, the poll found.

Support for removing Newsom from office increased in July, according to a separate UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, with 47% of registered voters in supporting the recall while 50% opposed.

"Democrats, at least in the middle of July, almost unanimously believed that Newsom will defeat the recall. I think that may be contributing to some complacency among those voters. Republicans, on the other hand, are confident that they can turn out the governor," said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll.

"I think the Newsom campaign really has to light a fire among the Democrats and say, 'Look, the outcome is in jeopardy unless you get out there and vote.'"

The vote to determine whether Newsom will be recalled from office is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Conservative talk show radio host Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate at 16.2%, gained seven points compared to the previous Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll.

The new Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll found that 82% of California Republicans and 54% of independents want to recall Newsom. Only 15% of Democrats in the blue state said they would vote to recall the governor.

Blacks (69.7%) and Asians (50%) showed support to retain Newsom. White voters were split on whether to recall the governor.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former U.S. senator from California, plans to campaign for Newsom amid the recall.

The poll found that nearly 40% of state GOP respondents remained undecided about who should replace Newsom.

Newsom’s response to COVID-19 was a major reason why some people want to recall him. His critics also cite a rise in state crime and an increase in unemployment.

Despite nearly half of respondents saying they would vote to keep Newsom in the recall election, 58% of Californians believe a change is needed in 2022 when the governor is up for reelection.

The Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll was conducted July 19-20, 2021 among 1,000 registered voters, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%.