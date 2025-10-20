Newsom Picks New Fight With Trump Over Shutdown

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday launched a one-two attack on President Donald Trump, accusing the administration of turning its back on workers and public safety while touting California as the nation’s alleged model of compassion and competence.

The Democrat lawmaker launched this new front in his long-running feud with President Donald Trump even as the state grapples with rising crime, homelessness, and economic strain.

In two separate press releases Monday, Newsom accused Trump of "turning his back on workers" and cutting "anti-hate" funding — a charge critics say is more about politics than policy.

The governor's statements coincided with United Against Hate Week and a rollout of updates to California’s unemployment benefits system.

Both messages centered on attacking Trump, who Newsom claimed has "failed ordinary Americans" and "created chaos and uncertainty."

The Trump administration, however, has defended its fiscal discipline and insistence on scaling back bloated programs that critics say were riddled with waste.

Supporters point out that Trump has prioritized border security, job creation, and lowering inflation — issues many Californians say Newsom has mishandled at home.

"While the federal government tries to build division among neighbors, I’m proud of the people all across California who are joining together to stand united against hate," Newsom said in the release.

He highlighted hundreds of millions in state spending for local grants, security upgrades for faith organizations, and a taxpayer-funded hotline called CA vs Hate, which logged about 1,200 reports last year, his office said.

Newsom's office claims California is "filling the void" left by Washington, but federal officials note that Trump's Justice Department has maintained multiple anti-crime and civil rights enforcement programs.

Some law-and-order advocates accuse Newsom of exaggerating cuts while presiding over a state where hate crimes, theft, and homelessness remain among the highest in the nation.

In a second release, the governor tied his attacks on Trump to the ongoing federal government shutdown, now in its third week.

Newsom said the closure has hurt workers and families, while unveiling a new digital tool meant to modernize California’s Employment Development Department, an agency that itself has faced scandals over billions in pandemic-era fraud and delayed payments.

"The Trump presidency has been a disaster by every measure," Newsom claimed.

"His policies have failed ordinary Americans — making life tougher for working people, small business owners, and families."

Analysts note that Newsom’s fiery rhetoric comes as he positions himself nationally.

Trump’s supporters dismiss the governor’s repeated broadsides as political theater aimed at boosting his profile while deflecting from California’s troubles.

As for Trump, he's described Newsom as "grossly incompetent."