Text of Rep. Gosar's Response to His Censure

This is the text of Rep. Paul Gosar's response to his censure:

Gosar Responds to Democrats Attempts to Cancel Him Via Censure

“President Trump called me his “warrior” for a reason. I have been fighting for America First and against the Democrats’ efforts to destroy this country with open borders, drugs, illegal immigration and human trafficking all condoned and initiated by the Biden administration. My team created a short anime video that depicts, in literary form, the plague of open borders and the people who promote and support it. It is done in a superhero format with good guys and bad guys. It flies through the air. It moves fast. But it does not incite violence. It does not promote violence.

Even Twitter, the Left’s mouthpiece, did not remove the cartoon noting it was in the public’s interest for it to remain up. The cartoon directly contributes to the understanding and discussion of the battle taking place along the southern border resulting from Mr. Biden’s open border policies.

If this cartoon “incites violence” and needs to be banned and me “punished” for it, then the Cartoon Network, Disney and all of Hollywood must be shut down and “punished” for all the cartoon and film violence they portray. I don’t advocate this, I am merely pointing out the lunacy of those who think this cartoon is violent and incites violence. And I remind everyone that pretending to be upset over a cartoon and wanting to suppress the ideas in a cartoon is what happened to the Charlie Hebdo magazine in France. All right-thinking people condemned that then, and they should condemn the Democrats now for their violation of free speech.

The actual inciters and promoters of violence are Democrats like Maxine Waters who asked an angry mob to run Trump supporters out of town, or Vice President Harris, who helped raise bail money for violent arsonists so they could be sprung from prison only to burn more property. On May 30, 2020, according to Reuters, 13 Biden campaign staff donated money to bail out criminals so they could return to the streets. Some of the criminals bailed out by the Democrats included:

“Among those bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) is a suspect who shot at police, a woman accused of killing a friend, and a twice convicted sex offender, according to court records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators. According to attempted murder charges, Jaleel Stallings shot at members of a SWAT Team during the riots in May. Police recovered a modified pistol that looks like an AK-47. MFF paid $75,000 in cash to get Stallings out of jail. Darnika Floyd is charged with second degree murder, for stabbing a friend to death. MFF paid $100,000 cash for her release. Christopher Boswell, a twice convicted rapist, is currently charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault in two separate cases. MFF paid $350,00 [sic] in cash for his release.”

In response to burning, looting and rioting, one member of Congress tweeted that the riots and protests were good as they “make others uncomfortable.” That same member told rioters not to stop because “if you are calling for an end to this unrest, and if you are calling for an end to all this [violence], but you are not calling for the end of the conditions that created the unrest, you are a hypocrite.” Thus, we have members of Congress urging more violence and inciting more violence. Actual violence. Over $2 billion in property damage, 100 days of burning and looting and 34 people killed.

Yet they remain on their committees. They were never censured for actual incitement to violence.

One member of Congress stated that a cartoon can’t hold a gun, but “Congressman Gosar can.” This reckless incitement to violence will go unaddressed.

Let us not conflate real violence, supported by Democrats, with a mere cartoon that harms nothing but simply lampoons the globalists who push for open borders, amnesty and the destruction of our country, our republic,” concluded Congressman Gosar.

Click here to read a copy of the prepared floor remarks given by Congressman Gosar.