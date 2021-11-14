Gordon Chang: China Committing 'Murder' With Fentanyl Trafficking

China's dumping of deadly fentanyl into U.S. through Mexico should be considered murder of Americans, according to Far East expert Gordon Chang.

"All of these deaths, John, should be considered a murder," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "The Chinese Government wants these Americans dead, and they did something similar with COVID-19. This is an attack that we must recognize."

Catsimatidis noted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reported to him last week there were 93,000 deaths from drug overdoses last year, and President Joe Biden is failing to address the danger.

"Although we are actually a stronger society than China, the Chinese can actually win, they can prevail over America, China can destroy America because we are not defending ourselves," Chang said.

China can win, he added, "without firing a bullet" because of Biden's inaction.

"We have a president who is not recognizing the danger," Chang said. "China can really prevail in this struggle."

One silver lining is the Chinese people do not want war and are going critical of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.

"I get the sense that they are just not in any mood to put up with war," Chang said. "Also, the Communist Party is very sensitive about casualties. That's an indication that leadership in Beijing knows that the people in China do not want to fight."

Still, it remains a "dangerous situation" because President Xi asserting more power amid COVID-19 and economic struggles, much like Democrats are pushing in American government.

"Xi as dictator can now do what he wants, and that means there could very well be some sort of conflict" with the U.S. in the future, Chang concluded.