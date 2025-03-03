Republicans Worry High Prices Will Cost Them

Some Republicans are concerned that voters will start to hold President Donald Trump responsible for high prices rather than continuing to blame his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

"I'm nervous about it," Trump adviser Stephen Moore said, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday night. "The Trump administration needs to keep its eye on what's happening with prices. It should be a top priority. The trend is a little bit troubling."

Recent polls indicate Americans want Trump to focus on battling inflation and the economy.

CBS News/YouGov survey results release Sunday show that 82% of U.S. adults say Trump should prioritize the economy and 80% said inflation — the top two responses.

Early last month, a Bloomberg News/Harris poll in early February showed almost 60% say they expect Trump's tariffs on imported goods to lead to higher prices, The Seattle Times reported.

Trump did receive positive news when the Commerce Department said the personal-consumption expenditures price index rose by 2.5% over the year through January, down from 2.6% in December. The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation.

"I don't feel like people are blaming [Trump] on that yet, but I think that's a risk you get three, six months down the road," Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told the Journal at a recent National Governors Association meeting. "It's a risk for any politician."

Ongoing tariff threats from Washington and potentially sweeping government job cuts have darkened consumers' moods and may be weighing on an otherwise mostly healthy economy.

Data released Wednesday showed that consumers slashed their spending by the most since February 2021, even as their incomes rose. Also, Trump's threats to impose large import taxes on Canada, Mexico, and China will likely push prices higher, economists say.

The Journal reported that in a recent survey of 1,000 registered voters in competitive congressional districts, Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio highlighted that cost-of-living issues remain top of mind for voters in 18 of those districts.

Fabrizio's analysis found respondents favoring Democrats by 5 percentage points and 47% saying they approved of Trump's job performance.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., whose district is one of the country's most hotly contested, said Trump's efforts to boost energy production eventually will drive down prices.

"I think it's too early to say if the president has acted on inflation," Bacon said. "It may take a while for tangible results for inflation to be seen."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.