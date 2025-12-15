GOP Aims to Bring Back Presidential Fitness Test

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., joined Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and John Boozman, R-Ark., in introducing legislation to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test and refocus national attention on youth physical fitness and nutrition.

The Presidential Fitness Test Act of 2025 would codify President Donald Trump's related executive order by establishing the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition to advise the president and promote physical activity, sports participation, and nutrition awareness.

Britt said restoring the program is essential to improving long-term health outcomes for children and strengthening healthy habits early in life.

"Make America Healthy Again starts with making sure our children are physically active and develop healthy habits early in their lives," Britt said.

"One way to achieve this is by building on President Trump's effort to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in our schools so the next generation learns to love fitness and understands the countless benefits that come with leading an active lifestyle."

The legislation would establish a council of up to 30 presidential appointees tasked with advising the president and recommending strategies to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test as the primary assessment for earning a Presidential Fitness Award.

The council would also be charged with developing school-based physical education challenges, promoting excellence in fitness programs, and expanding opportunities for sports participation at the national, state, and local levels.

The bill cites rising childhood obesity, chronic disease, and sedentary lifestyles as growing concerns that threaten public health, workforce readiness, and military preparedness.

Marshall said the original Presidential Fitness Test motivated generations of students to stay active and take pride in physical achievement, calling it a legacy worth restoring.

Boozman said the legislation would help children build healthy routines while promoting long-term public health benefits.

The President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition was first established in 1956 and encouraged millions of students to pursue physical activity before the program was changed in 2012 during the Obama administration.

Parallel concerns about physical readiness have also been raised inside the federal government's national security apparatus.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has moved to tighten fitness and weight standards across the U.S. military, framing physical readiness as a core requirement for defense and deterrence.

In April, Hegseth criticized reports showing that two-thirds of reserve troops are overweight, calling the trend unacceptable and signaling an end to what he described as ignored standards.

He ordered a full review of military fitness requirements, with a focus on the standards themselves and whether service members are meeting them in practice.

Hegseth said restoring enforceable fitness benchmarks is necessary to ensure the armed forces remain prepared to protect the American people.

In a Pentagon memo, he wrote that maintaining physical standards is essential to preserving the military as the world's most effective fighting force.