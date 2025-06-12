Reps. Pfluger, Steube Lead GOP Over Dems in Annual Charity Game

Reps. August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Greg Steube, R-Fla., helped lead Republicans to their fifth straight victory over Democrats in the Congressional Baseball Game with a 13-2 triumph at Nationals Park on Wednesday night.

Pfluger earned the game's Most Valuable Player Award for his stellar defense and pitching in relief of Steube, who hurled the first five innings in the annual bipartisan game to raise money for charity.

After Democrats loaded the bases in the top of the first, third baseman Pfluger made a spectacular diving stab and tag to end the inning.

"Proud to have been selected MVP for this year's Congressional Baseball Game!" Pfluger posted on X.

"Couldn't have asked for a better support team here in DC! Another huge win for Republicans."

Republicans donned their standard red uniforms and "Make America Great Again" baseball caps, while Democrats, as in most years, sported individual jerseys of their choice, The Hill reported.

Steube wore gold sneakers signed by President Donald Trump.

The GOP used a five-run fifth inning to build a 10-2 lead and virtually put the game out of reach.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, a former player in the Atlanta Braves minor league system, coached the Republicans, while Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., managed the Democrats.

The game raised money for local charities, including the Tim Johnson Memorial Fund, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, and Washington Nationals Philanthropies, The Hill reported.

Before the game, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the event raised around $2.79 million for charity, the Washington Examiner reported.

More than 30,000 tickets were sold for the game, which has been played since 1909.