Google Map Lists Place Where Biden Fell off Bike as 'Brandon Falls'

The place where President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle last month in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has been listed as a historical landmark called "Brandon Falls" on Google Maps, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

The name refers to the "Let’s Go Brandon"chant that is often used to mock Biden.

Numerous Internet users have posted reviews of the site in order to criticize the president and his policies.

"Very nice place to ride a bike," Shawn Ruby wrote in a Google Maps review of the location. "Just be careful not to cause too much inflation in your tires or you can end up crashing your whole bike into the ground. But if that happens, just blame Putin. People will 'fall' for it!"

Other reviews also similarly criticized the president, with Carl O'Donoghue writing: "Biden's face-plant into the concrete while riding his bike is the perfect analogy for the U.S. economy that he's been steering into the ground."

Snopes was inclined to note, actually, "Brandon Falls" is not an official landmark named by the state. Google Maps permits any user to create a public landmark, which means that someone established and named the site.

The social media account that created "Brandon Falls" recently encouraged the trend of "Bidening" — intentionally falling off a bike at the site, taking a photograph or video of the crash, and then posting it online, according to Snopes.