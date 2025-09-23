Google Says Biden Admin Pressured It to Censor YouTube

Google has confessed that the administration of former President Joe Biden "pressed" the tech giant and YouTube to censor content the government felt was COVID-19 "misinformation," according to a letter released Tuesday by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, is now urging those counterculture voices to "rejoin" if they were kicked off the platform for violating the now-abandoned rules on what content creators could say about COVID-19 and election integrity.

Alphabet attorney Daniel Donovan shared the shocking admission Tuesday while speaking to the House Judiciary Committee. The Biden administration, Donovan wrote, "created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms based on their concerns regarding misinformation.

"It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company moderates content, and the Company has consistently fought against those efforts on First Amendment grounds.

"Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies. While the Company continued to develop and enforce its policies independently, Biden Administration officials continued to press the Company to remove non-violative user-generated content."

Several members of the current Trump administration had videos pulled on topics that covered COVID-19 and the 2020 election, including current FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and now-White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka, the New York Post noted.

"YouTube takes seriously the importance of protecting free expression and access to a range of viewpoints," Donovan continued adding, "YouTube values conservative voices on its platform and recognizes that these creators have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse."