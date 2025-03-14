8 Atlanta GoodFellas Gang Members Indicted on Felony Charges

An indictment was unsealed Thursday in Georgia's Northern District charging eight members and associates of the GoodFellas gang, alleging their participation in a criminal enterprise.

That activity included attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted carjacking in and around Atlanta, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The indictment alleges that six of the defendants shot and attempted to murder four victims and that two of the defendants attempted a carjacking and assaulted three victims with a dangerous weapon.

According to the indictment, the violent GoodFellas gang heavily recruits members in Atlanta jails and neighborhoods and Georgia Department of Corrections facilities.

Frank Hubbert, 38; Montavis Jones, 37; Darian Sheppard, 27; De'Andre Jackson, 22; Ephram Marshall, 24; Tahj Rankine, 26; and Leonunte Carson, 22, each face multiple counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering and with using a firearm during the alleged crimes.

Hubbert and Ahday Nelson-George, 25, are each charged with attempted carjacking and multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Atlanta News First reported a triple shooting in 2024 that left two 13-year-olds dead and a 12-year-old injured is attributed by Atlanta City Police detectives to the GoodFellas gang.

The Justice Department said the case is connected to its Operation Take Back America initiative, which is designed to eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

The DOJ has not revealed if any or all named in the indictment have been arrested.