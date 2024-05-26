WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: golf | pga | grayson murray | suicide

Family: PGA Player Grayson Murray Died by Suicide

a picture of the golfer holding a trophy is shown on a screen at the golf course

Grayson Murray is remembered during a moment of silence during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 26, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Sunday, 26 May 2024 04:40 PM EDT

Twice PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray's death on Saturday at the age of 30 was by suicide, his parents said on Sunday.

American Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The PGA Tour considered postponing play but Murray's parents wanted the tournament to continue.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Murray's parents Eric and Terry said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour.

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after winning this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
