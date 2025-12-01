Goldman Sachs to Buy Innovator Capital in $2B Deal

Goldman Sachs on Monday will it will acquire exchange-traded fund sponsor Innovator Capital Management in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $2 billion as the Wall Street bank seeks to expand in one of the fastest-growing segments of asset management.

The deal will strengthen Goldman Sachs Asset Management's presence in the ETF market.

Active funds lost ground during the equity rally driven by near-zero interest rates, as passively managed index products were sufficient to deliver strong returns.

With the end of loose monetary policy, investors are turning back to actively managed strategies, favoring a more hands-on approach over the passive investing style that has dominated the past decade.

"Active ETFs are dynamic, transformative, and have been one of the fastest-growing segments in today's public investment landscape," said Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.