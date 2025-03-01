'Golden Dome' Replaces 'Iron Dome' in Pentagon Missile Program

The Pentagon has quietly rebranded its national missile defense initiative from "Iron Dome for America" to "Golden Dome for America," according to a recent advisory issued to defense contractors, SpaceNews reported.

The name change surfaced publicly when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a recent video discussing programs shielded from potential budget reductions, referred to the system as "Golden Dome or Iron Dome."

His statement, initially perceived as a slip of the tongue, was later confirmed as an official revision.

"Please note the Department of Defense has renamed this program from 'Iron Dome for America' to 'Golden Dome for America,'" the U.S. Missile Defense Agency stated in a Feb. 24 advisory to contractors submitting proposals.

The notice, issued days before the Feb. 28 submission deadline, clarified that existing file systems would retain the original name for logistical reasons.

"Since the RFI [request for information]nwill close in less than a week, our drop boxes and other related items will remain as 'Iron Dome for America,'" the agency added.

Neither the Department of Defense nor the Missile Defense Agency has commented on the reasoning behind the name change. Speaking on background, a defense official indicated that the decision was made at the White House level.

Defense News reported that "Iron Dome" is a registered trademark owned by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. This Israeli firm developed Israel's missile defense system in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

The dome project originated from a Jan. 27 executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which established the development of a next-generation missile defense shield as national policy. The order, which initially branded the initiative as "Iron Dome for America," emphasized the growing threats posed by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles.

While modeled after Israel's Iron Dome, the American version is envisioned on a much larger scale, designed to protect the entire U.S. homeland from advanced missile threats.

Space-based sensors have been identified as key components. The executive order directed the Department of Defense to explore the potential deployment of space-based interceptors that would launch in response to an attack.

The Missile Defense Agency is leading industry engagement efforts to assess technological capabilities.

The U.S. Space Force is expected to play a central role in the program, relying on space-based technologies.

The name change coincides with broader budget realignment efforts led by Hegseth.

The Pentagon seeks $50 billion in potential cost savings for the 2026 budget, redirecting funds toward key defense priorities while safeguarding select programs — including the newly renamed Golden Dome initiative.