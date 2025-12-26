Stuck With a Cringey Gmail Address? Google Has a Fix

If you are still applying for jobs or sending invoices from an email address like CrazyCatGuy1999@gmail.com or ILovePizzaEveryday@gmail.com, Google may offer a way out.

The tech giant is beginning a gradual rollout of a long-awaited feature that allows users to change their @gmail.com address without losing access to their account, inbox, or stored data.

The move could be a relief for longtime Gmail users who signed up years ago, often as teenagers, before realizing just how permanent those early email choices would become.

Those early email choices can also lead to ongoing embarrassment.

Updated Google support documentation shows users will be able to replace their existing Gmail address with a new one while keeping the same account.

Emails sent to the old address will still arrive in the same inbox, and both addresses will work for signing in to Google services such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and Maps.

The original address becomes an alias and cannot be claimed by another user.

Google says the feature is "gradually rolling out" and is not yet available to everyone.

The updated support page currently appears only in Hindi, suggesting the change is being tested or released in phases ahead of a global launch.

There are limits on how often the change can be made. Users can update a Gmail address once every 12 months and can create up to three new addresses per account.

After making a change, the new address cannot be deleted during the waiting period, though the old address can still be used for sign-in and sending email.

The feature could also benefit users who have changed their names or want a more professional online identity without starting over.

Google noted that some settings may take time to update.

Older calendar events and certain saved data may continue to display the original address, and changes may not appear instantly across all services.

Once the rollout reaches more users, the option to change Gmail addresses will be available through Google's "My Account" settings.