WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gmail | google | email address | change

Stuck With a Cringey Gmail Address? Google Has a Fix

By    |   Friday, 26 December 2025 06:47 PM EST

If you are still applying for jobs or sending invoices from an email address like CrazyCatGuy1999@gmail.com or ILovePizzaEveryday@gmail.com, Google may  offer a way out.

The tech giant is beginning a gradual rollout of a long-awaited feature that allows users to change their @gmail.com address without losing access to their account, inbox, or stored data.

The move could be a relief for longtime Gmail users who signed up years ago, often as teenagers, before realizing just how permanent those early email choices would become.

Those early email choices can also lead to ongoing embarrassment.

Updated Google support documentation shows users will be able to replace their existing Gmail address with a new one while keeping the same account.

Emails sent to the old address will still arrive in the same inbox, and both addresses will work for signing in to Google services such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and Maps.

The original address becomes an alias and cannot be claimed by another user.

Google says the feature is "gradually rolling out" and is not yet available to everyone.

The updated support page currently appears only in Hindi, suggesting the change is being tested or released in phases ahead of a global launch.

There are limits on how often the change can be made. Users can update a Gmail address once every 12 months and can create up to three new addresses per account.

After making a change, the new address cannot be deleted during the waiting period, though the old address can still be used for sign-in and sending email.

The feature could also benefit users who have changed their names or want a more professional online identity without starting over.

Google noted that some settings may take time to update.

Older calendar events and certain saved data may continue to display the original address, and changes may not appear instantly across all services.

Once the rollout reaches more users, the option to change Gmail addresses will be available through Google's "My Account" settings.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
If you are still applying for jobs or sending invoices from an email address like CrazyCatGuy1999 gmail.com or ILovePizzaEveryday gmail.com, Google may finally be offering a way out.
gmail, google, email address, change
332
2025-47-26
Friday, 26 December 2025 06:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved