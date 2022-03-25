GM to Temporarily Halt Truck Production at Indiana Plant Due to Chip Shortage

General Motors on Friday announced a halt in the production of light-duty pickup trucks at a Fort Wayne, Indiana, factory for two weeks as a result of an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips, according to The Detroit News.

"I know schedule changes like this cause disruptions in our lives," Gary Duff, the plant’s executive director wrote in a notice to employees obtained by the newspaper.

"The decision was not an easy one to make by the company. Please use this time to reconnect with family and friends, refresh your bodies, and recharge your minds. So, when we return, we will be ready to build the best trucks in the world with pride."

CNBC noted the supply of chips are a critical part for new vehicles. However, the shortage — sparked by problems in the supply chain and further complicated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — had been expected to ease throughout the year.

GM President Mark Reuss recently told CNBC that chip supplies were "getting a little better" but the crisis remained.

"We’re not through this," he said. "We’re doing the best we can."

GM, in a statement released on Friday, acknowledged that "there is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward."

CNBC reported the Fort Wayne plant produces Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

Reuters reported last Thursday that Toyota Motor Corp. is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said, due to the semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.