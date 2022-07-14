×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: global | food | crisis | hungry | farm equipment | sanctions | russia

US Says No Restrictions on Farm Equipment to Russia

treasury secretary janet yellen speaks to congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Olivier Douliery/AP)

Thursday, 14 July 2022 06:05 PM EDT

The United States said Thursday it would not bar the sale of farm equipment to Russia, again denying Moscow's allegations that Western sanctions – not its invasion of Ukraine – are causing the global food crisis.

The Treasury Department, in a legal form on sanctions exemptions, said it would not stop U.S. transactions related to the production, sale or transport of agricultural equipment.

In line with previous rules set after the Feb. 24 invasion, the Treasury Department also said it was not prohibiting agricultural commodities such as fertilizer as well as medical devices and COVID-19 tests.

The broadening of exemptions "further reiterates that U.S. sanctions on Russia in response to its unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine do not stand in the way of agricultural and medical trade," a Treasury Department statement said.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin's war has strangled food and agriculture production, and he has used food as a weapon of war by destroying agricultural storage, processing and testing facilities; stealing grain and farm equipment; and effectively blockading Black Sea ports," it said.

The U.S. move comes after rare signs of progress between Russia and Ukraine during talks in Turkey on letting shipments leave Ukraine, a vital exporter of wheat and other grains.

Shipments across the Black Sea have been blocked both by Russian warships and mines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault.

The food shortages have raised the risk of famine for tens of millions of people in African and other poor nations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said the Russian actions contributed to unrest in Sri Lanka, whose president fled and resigned amid mass protests over dwindling food and fuel supplies.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The United States said Thursday it would not bar the sale of farm equipment to Russia, again denying Moscow's allegations that Western sanctions, not its invasion of Ukraine, are causing the global food crisis.
global, food, crisis, hungry, farm equipment, sanctions, russia, treasury department
279
2022-05-14
Thursday, 14 July 2022 06:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved