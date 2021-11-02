Trump's Victory Lap: McAuliffe's 'Trump' Fixation Helped Youngkin

After Newsmax called the Virginia gubernatorial race for Republican Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump took a victory lap for his part in knocking off former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was backed by former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Trump trolled McAuliffe in a statement from his Save America PAC just after 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night:

It is looking like Terry McAuliffe's campaign against a certain person named 'Trump' has very much helped Glenn Youngkin. All McAuliffe did was talk Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost! What does that tell you, Fake News? I guess people running for office as Democrats won't be doing that too much longer. I didn't even have to go rally for Youngkin, because McAuliffe did it for me. Thank you to the MAGA voters for turning out big!

Trump also praised his voter base for coming out for Youngkin in another Save America PAC statement:

I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning. The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before. Glenn will be a great governor. Thank you to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and most particularly, to our incredible MAGA voters!

Donald Trump Jr. declared Youngkin's victory a slam on President Joe Biden, tweeting "When Biden wakes up tomorrow afternoon, somebody's gonna have to tell him he's now officially presiding over the collapse of the Democrat party."