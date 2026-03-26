Report: Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Set to Plead Guilty

Rex Heuermann, the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, is set to plead guilty to murders of seven women, sources told ABC News.

Heuermann had been set to stand trial in September in Suffolk County, Long Island, where he has been held since his arrest in July 2023.

It's unclear what charges Heuermann would plead guilty to or any specifics of the deal being hammered out, the New York Post reported.

Relatives of the victims said they were informed a plea would happen next month, according to Newsday.

The 61-year-old Manhattan architect and married father of two has been charged in the deaths of seven women in a series of killings that prosecutors say stretched back at least to 1993.

Most of the women were sex workers whose remains were discovered along an isolated parkway not far from Gilgo Beach and Heuermann's home in Massapequa.

The investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings dates back to 2010, when police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in the scrub along a barrier island parkway, prompting fears of a serial killer.

Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues to identify the victims, many of whom were sex workers.

Heuermann is charged with murdering Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

The case had dragged on through five police commissioners, more than 1,000 tips and doubts about whether there was a serial killer at all before Heuermann's arrest.

In recent searches of Heuermann's home and office, authorities say they found old magazines and newspapers with articles about the Gilgo Beach killings and investigation that prosecutors believe he kept as "souvenirs" or "mementos." Among them was a July 29, 2003 copy of the New York Post that included an article about the disappearance and deaths of Mack and Taylor.

Heuermann had originally pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.