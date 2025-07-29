Maxwell Wants Immunity to Testify Before Congress

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, said she'll testify before Congress if she is offered immunity and receives the questions in advance, her lawyer said in a letter obtained by The Washington Post.

"Our initial reaction was that Ms. Maxwell would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights and decline to testify at this time," her attorney, David Oscar Markus, wrote in the letter to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. "However, after further reflection, we would like to find a way to cooperate with Congress if a fair and safe path forward can be established."

Comer said he's preparing a formal response to Markus' letter but would not grant her congressional immunity for her testimony, the Post reported.

Markus said if Maxwell received clemency from President Donald Trump, she would be willing to testify open and honestly in front of Congress, the Post said.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2022 after being convicted of participating in a yearslong scheme with Epstein, a New York financier, to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche twice met with Maxwell and her attorneys last week amid calls for the Trump administration to release all documents related to Epstein, who died by what was deemed suicide while in federal custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform subpoenaed Maxwell last week for a deposition.

Trump said Monday it would be "inappropriate" to discuss the possibility of a pardon for Maxwell.

"Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon, but nobody's approached me with it," Trump told reporters while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. "Nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news about that, that aspect of it. But right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."