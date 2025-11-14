Maxwell Attorney: Prison Staff Fired for Leaked Emails

An attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell rejected claims that her client is pursuing a commutation of her sentence, adding that prison workers were dismissed after leaking Maxwell's emails to congressional Democrats.

The Hill reported that House Judiciary Committee Democrats released an email from Maxwell to her lawyer labeled "commutation application."

The outlet also cited a source who alleged Maxwell has received "concierge-style treatment" since being moved to a lower security facility and suggested she may have access to perks not available to other inmates.

Maxwell's attorney, Leah Saffian, said her client has not attempted to shorten her 20-year sentence and criticized prison staff over what she described as failures involving the email system inmates must use.

"Contrary to Rep. [Jamie] Raskin's, D-Md., assertion, Ms Maxwell has not requested a commutation — or made a Pardon — application to the second Trump Administration," Saffian said in a statement, referring to the judiciary committee's ranking Democrat.

She added that "appropriate consequences" had already been carried out against employees at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas, saying they were fired for improper and unauthorized access to the Bureau of Prisons email platform used for inmate communications.

The Hill noted it could not confirm whether Bureau of Prisons employees were terminated over the matter, and administrators did not respond to questions about the situation.

Raskin's office declined to discuss any staff actions but suggested efforts to discipline personnel might be attempts to quiet workers who raised concerns about alleged preferential treatment, including claims of special meals and access to restricted areas.

Saffian said releasing the email violated Maxwell's rights, including attorney-client privilege. She called the disclosure illegal and said labeling it as whistleblower information did not change that it involved "privileged client-attorney email correspondence."

The Bureau of Prisons said earlier in the week that any verified preferential treatment would violate agency rules and that all misconduct allegations are thoroughly reviewed through internal procedures.

Maxwell was sentenced in 2021 on child sex trafficking charges. Her associate, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, died from an apparent suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on related federal charges.

President Donald Trump and White House staff have continued to face down more attempts in recent days to link Trump to Epstein.

In addition to direct pushback against the attempts, Trump and staff have shown that no evidence creating a link has been delivered, let alone proved.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday disclosed that she had appointed Jay Clayton, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to lead a new federal investigation into Epstein's ties to prominent Democrats and major financial institutions.

Bondi said Clayton is "one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country" and promised that the department would pursue the probe "with urgency and integrity."

The announcement points to long-standing questions about Epstein's political and financial network connections, which have never been the serious focus of an independent legal review.