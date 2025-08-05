Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyers Oppose Unsealing of Epstein Transcripts

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell said they do not want grand jury transcripts related to New York financier Jeffrey Epstein to be unsealed.

In a filing in the Southern District of New York, her attorneys said she hasn't seen the files and is "actively litigating the case."

"Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not. Whatever interest the public may have in Epstein, that interest cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable, and her due process rights remain," Maxwell's lawyers wrote.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement with Epstein, having been found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, and sex trafficking conspiracy.

The DOJ and the FBI announced last month there was never any "client list" of Epstein and confirmed he did die by suicide.

The Trump administration is considering releasing the transcripts and audio of the Department of Justice's interview with Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend of Epstein, CNN has reported.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell in July, and the DOJ is weighing the release of the interview, according to three senior officials who spoke with the outlet.

Pressure is building on the administration to be more transparent about the investigation into the Epstein case, yet, "a final decision has not been made," one of the officials said.