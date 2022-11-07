×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | voting | mail in ballots | aclu

Civil Rights Groups Sue Over Unsent Absentee Ballots in Georgia

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 02:11 PM EST

Two major civil rights organizations have filed a lawsuit calling for the state of Georgia to extend the deadline for absentee ballots in Cobb County after about 1,000 voters failed to receive the ballots they requested.

Election officials in the county announced last Friday that 1,046 absentee ballots that had been requested were never sent.

"I am very disappointed that we have placed these voters in a position where they may not have an opportunity to cast their ballots in this general election," Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas said in a statement. "While human error was clearly a factor, I believe reduced time frames for the receipt of requests for and processing of absentee ballot provided under SB202, as well as the turnover in the Elections office, are also significant factors."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and the Southern Poverty Law Center have joined in filing a lawsuit on behalf of some of the affected voters calling on the Cobb County Superior Court to send mail-in ballots overnight to the remaining voters in need and to extend the deadline for returning a ballot until the same date that overseas ballots are required to be received, Nov. 14.

"Hundreds of eligible Cobb County voters did everything right and yet find themselves on the brink of total disenfranchisement because they were never mailed their absentee ballots, as is required under Georgia law," Jonathan Topaz, a staff attorney for the ACLU, said in a statement according to The Hill.

"Even Cobb County has acknowledged they made a 'critical error' and 'let these voters down,'" he continued. "Only this court can right the wrong done to these hundreds of voters and ensure that they are able to exercise their fundamental right to vote in this November election."

Rahul Garabadu, senior voting rights attorney with the ACLU of Georgia, blamed the state’s new voting law, the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which changed how absentee voting works in the state, for the issue.

"The anti-voter law put tremendous pressure on elections officials to accomplish a number of responsibilities under a very tight deadline, and in Cobb County, that pressure has resulted in a huge error and hundreds of voters at risk of being disenfranchised," Garabadu said. "We are suing to make sure all Cobb County voters are able to have their voices heard, and we look forward to the day when the state partners with counties to make voting easier, not harder, for all Georgians."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Two major civil rights organizations have filed a lawsuit calling for the state of Georgia to extend the deadline for absentee ballots in Cobb County after about 1,000 voters failed to receive the ballots they requested.Election officials in the county announced last Friday...
georgia, voting, mail in ballots, aclu
415
2022-11-07
Monday, 07 November 2022 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved