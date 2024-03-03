×
Ga. Teen Hurt in Gunfight With Police Near Six Flags

road signs indicating the six flags exit
(AP)

Sunday, 03 March 2024 05:43 PM EST

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting near Six Flags Over Georgia, a popular amusement park in suburban Atlanta, after police exchanged gunfire with a group of people, authorities said Sunday.

Cobb County Police Department officers were assisting with crowd control near the amusement park's entrance on Saturday "after several fights had taken place" among people who were leaving the park, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

"At some point, multiple people began shooting, hitting an unoccupied CCPD marked patrol car," the statement said. "As officers identified where the shots were coming from, they ran after people who had run into the woods. During the incident, one CCPD officer fired his weapon, hitting one minor."

Authorities said the 15-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital and determined to be in critical condition.

No officers were injured, according to GBI, and police recovered a handgun near the 15-year-old. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting and will submit findings to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


