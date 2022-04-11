Sign in Georgia Restaurant Window Blames Biden, Liberals for Business Woes

A sign allegedly posted in a Georgia restaurant window recently told unremorseful Biden voters their business is not needed, and they are to blame for rising costs and a labor shortage.

Upvoted more than 39,000 times, a picture of the sign was uploaded Sunday to Reddit's "Anti-Work" forum, according to Newsweek.

The creator of the thread, who requested to be referred to as Tina, told Newsweek that she did not take the picture, but lives close to the restaurant.

The sign was allegedly posted in the window of the Appalachian Grill on East Church Street in Cartersville, Georgia.

It read, "NOTICE! If you voted for Brandon's Build Back BS and don't have remorse or regrets I wish you would leave, I don't need your business."

"Your ignorant, naive decision has more than doubled our costs of goods and depleted our labor force by more than triple," the sign continued. "If this is what you consider to be building back better I don't care to look at or serve you, nor should any other restaurant!"

Conservatives gave President Joe Biden the pseudonym of Brandon after an October 2021 NASCAR race, where NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast inaccurately claimed that the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon!" following driver Brandon Brown's win. It was actually chanting "[Expletive] Joe Biden," and has become a euphemistic insult to the president and his supporters.

Tina told Newsweek she once visited the restaurant "years ago," but not recently, and also said several people in her community have confirmed the establishment as the one that posted the sign.

"This is not the first sign that they've had up," Tina said. "Through COVID they've had several signs at different times that blame liberals for various things."

The restaurant's parent company — Rocky Top Ventures, Inc. — also has an eatery on North Wall Street in Cartersville called Ate Track Bar & Grill, according to Tina.

A 2020 Facebook Post by Appalachian Grill referred to Ate Track as its "sister restaurant," and websites for both show identical business hours.

A number of Reddit users who commented on the post said Build Back Better was not voted on directly by voters, as the sign suggested.

Biden's signature climate and social spending plan narrowly passed the House in November but has yet to be approved by the Senate.

"The only people who have voted for Build Back Better are in Congress," one user said. "I guess that's not the point, though."

Another wrote, "Sadly, some people will see this and it'll make them more likely to go to the restaurant. Now that it's on Reddit, the owner can say Look the evil liberals want to cancel our restaurant, please come support us. If it goes viral, it'll drive people to the restaurant."