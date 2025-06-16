WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: georgia | political violence | ted cruz | deb fischer | threats

Ga. Man Charged in Threats to GOP Sens. Cruz, Fischer

By    |   Monday, 16 June 2025 07:40 PM EDT

A Georgia man has been was indicted for allegedly threatening two U.S. senators, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials say Robert Davis Forney, 25, called Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and left voicemails threatening sexual violence against him and his family. Davis is also accused of calling Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and making similar threats.

"Threatening our elected officials and their families is an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. "Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation's leaders."

Forney's arraignment Monday on charges of communicating threats in interstate commerce comes a day after Vance Boelter was charged with killing one Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

