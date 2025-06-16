Ga. Man Charged in Threats to GOP Sens. Cruz, Fischer

A Georgia man has been was indicted for allegedly threatening two U.S. senators, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials say Robert Davis Forney, 25, called Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and left voicemails threatening sexual violence against him and his family. Davis is also accused of calling Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and making similar threats.

"Threatening our elected officials and their families is an act of violence that undermines our entire democracy," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. "Political discourse and disagreements never justify resorting to vile attacks against our nation's leaders."

Forney's arraignment Monday on charges of communicating threats in interstate commerce comes a day after Vance Boelter was charged with killing one Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another.