Georgia, Maryland Suspend State Gas Tax to Counter Increasing Prices

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) on Friday signed legislation to suspend state taxes on gas as prices increase nationwide.

Maryland’s gas tax will be suspended for 30 days, while Georgia’s will be suspended through May 31st.

Prior to signing the bill, Hogan held a press conference where he thanked state leaders for passing the bill and making Maryland the first state to suspend its gas tax.

"This bipartisan action will provide some relief from the pain at the pump and it is possible because of the prudent fiscal steps we have taken, which have resulted in a record budget surplus," he said. "This is, of course, not a cure-all, and market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide relief for Marylanders."

Kemp announced the legislation in a video on Twitter, where he said that "the average price of a gallon of gas has increased from $2.69 to $4.28 since March of 2021, a 59% increase, and researchers are now estimating that the average American household could spend an average of $2,000 more per year because of increased fuel cost and sky-high inflation.

"While some of the more recent price hikes are due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Georgians also know that Washington, D.C., policies and politics were driving inflation to record highs well before Putin’s despicable actions," he added.

Kemp also said the Biden administration’s policies were at fault for driving inflation and shutting down domestic energy, and hailed the state’s small government and pro-business environment, adding that "we can’t fix everything that Washington has broken, but we are doing our part to lessen the impact on your wallet."