Tragedy at Army Base: Family of 4 Found Dead

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the mysterious death of a family at Georgia's Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday, as confirmed by the base's public affairs office on Thursday, reported CBS News.

A social media post from Fort Stewart initially alerted the public, stating that the installation's law enforcement swiftly responded to an "incident in on-post housing" around 5:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Kevin Larson, chief of public communications at Fort Stewart, posted a follow-up on Thursday morning, stating, "There are deceased individuals." Larson did not disclose the number of casualties, the cause of death, or how the military became aware of the situation.

Subsequently, on Thursday afternoon, another Fort Stewart social media post revealed that the deceased included "one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children."

The family was discovered lifeless in their on-base residence after the soldier's unit requested a welfare check. Authorities entered the home at approximately 2 p.m., finding the family unresponsive. Despite immediate efforts, they were pronounced dead at around 5:30 p.m. The nature of their deaths remains undisclosed.

Larson emphasized that the identities of the deceased will not be disclosed until their next of kin have been notified.

Larson reassured the public that "there is no reason to believe that there is an extended threat to our community." However, the community remains on edge as the investigation unfolds.

In collaboration with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Stewart law enforcement is actively probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fort Stewart, located approximately 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, spans 280,000 acres and is the most extensive Army base east of the Mississippi River. It houses the Third Infantry Division.