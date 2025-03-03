Pentagon: Fort Moore to Be Fort Benning

The Pentagon issued a press release on Monday announcing that Fort Moore would be renamed Fort Benning.

"Today, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum renaming Fort Moore in Georgia to Fort Benning. The new name pays tribute to Corporal (CPL) Fred G. Benning, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his extraordinary heroism in action during World War I with the U.S. Army in France in 1918," the press release read.

"This change underscores the installation's storied history of service to the United States of America, honors the warfighter ethos, and recognizes the heroes who have trained at the installation for decades and will continue to train on its storied ranges."