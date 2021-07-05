George Foreman Tweets Patriotic Fourth of July Message

Legendary boxer George Foreman tweeted Sunday that even though people have been asking him for over half a century to stop saying that he loves America, he will not.

In honor of Independence Day, Foreman tweeted that “For about 54 years, people have ask me not to keep saying ‘I love America.' Well I do and I’m not ashamed. Don’t leave it; Love it. Happy 4th of July.”

In the tweet, Foreman included a picture of himself holding the American flag after winning the gold medal at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. At 19 years old, Foreman defeated Soviet boxer Jonas Cepulis to win the gold medal for the United States and become heavyweight champion.

Foreman has praised the United States publicly numerous times in recent years. The Daily Wire reported that Foreman said in a 2017 interview that “[T]he greatest day of my life was when I put on my colors, representing the United States in the Olympics. I love the United States. I love the flag. But there are a lot of people who haven’t found that reason. They don’t strive. They haven’t been brought up with people who were patriotic to even point them in the right direction.”