Utah Man Arrested Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

A 71-year-old man who allegedly told police he shot conservative leader Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University — though he did not — is now being held in relation to the case.

Local television station KSL-TV reported that George Zinn, of Salt Lake City, was booked into jail on Monday. He was originally held by police shortly after Kirk was struck by a single bullet during a speaking event at UVU last Wednesday. Photos of Zinn kneeling while surrounded by officers were widely circulated after the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Zinn was taken to a hospital for a "medical condition" and remained there until Monday.

After being released from the hospital, Zinn was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, UVU Police Detective Michael Dutson said.

Dutson, who was on duty during the event, wrote in the affidavit that when Kirk was shot and the crowd began running, Zinn approached him.

"[Zinn] immediately started yelling at me, 'I shot him, now shoot me,'" Dutson stated. "I could see both of his hands and could not see a weapon."

Zinn was later taken to the UVU Police Department, where he requested an attorney but also told officers "he did not shoot [Kirk]. He stated he did it to draw attention from the real shooter."

At the hospital, Zinn again told officers he "was glad he said he shot [Kirk], so the real suspect could get away. He also stated to officers that he wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot," according to the affidavit.

Tyler Robinson, 22, of Washington County, was later arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of shooting and killing Kirk. Robinson is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. Investigators have said they believe Robinson acted alone.

FBI Director Kash Patel, during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, verified earlier reports that the shooter's father assisted police in the arrest of his son for Kirk's assassination.

KSL reported that court records show Zinn has prior criminal convictions in Utah, including a case for making a terroristic threat during the 2013 Salt Lake City Marathon. He is also known for frequenting political events.

A judge ordered Zinn held without bail. Formal charges against him are pending.