NY Post: George Washington U Faculty Ignore Hamas Atrocities

On Sunday, the New York Post reported that members of the faculty of the George Washington University's medical school last week declared that Hamas terrorists have a "right of resistance."

The declaration occurred during a discussion titled "Understanding the Conflict in Israel and Palestine" held on Dec. 4, which was sponsored by the School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Anti-Racism Coalition and the Institute for Middle East Studies.

During the discussion, panelists referred to Israel's military operation in Gaza as an "ethnic cleansing" and a "genocide," but, according to the Post, "fail[ed] to discuss" the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7.

Nonetheless, Michael Barnett, a professor of international affairs and political science, stated during the panel, "Israel rightly can claim self-defense, but I also want to note here that Hamas and the Palestinians also have a right of resistance."

Shira Robinson, a professor of history and international affairs, added, "All of us have been shaken by the events of Oct. 7. But we all recognize that those events have a history."